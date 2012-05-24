(Adds more background)
By Hans-Edzard Busemann
BERLIN May 24 Germany's chemical industry union
agreed on Thursday to a wage hike well above inflation in a deal
that could further boost consumer demand in Europe's biggest
economy and provide some relief to its recession-mired euro zone
partners.
The 4.5 percent wage rise over 19 months for the chemical
sector's 550,000 workers is the second generous settlement
agreed in Germany in less than a week after IG Metall won a 4.3
percent raise for its 3.6 million engineering workers.
Both deals underscore Germany's readiness to shift away from
its traditional wage restraint - a stance many economists say is
crucial to help narrow the gulf in economic performance that has
exacerbated the euro zone debt crisis.
The agreement struck by the IG BCE union and employers falls
below its demand for a 6 percent hike over twelve months but is
well above Germany's inflation rate of about 2 percent.
"This wage deal sends a positive signal," IG BCE chief
Michael Vassiliadis after the talks.
The two sides also agreed on greater benefits for older
workers, such as more time off and a four-day week for employees
approaching retirement age.
In the last wage round in 2011, the union and employers had
agreed a 4.1 percent increase for the chemical sector over 15
months.
The pay increase won by Germany's largest industrial union
IG Metall last weekend was the biggest in 20 years.
While wages are falling in troubled euro zone debtor
countries, German workers are enjoying the benefits of a robust
economy and a healthy labour market after a decade of wage
restraint.
The German economy grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter
on a bounceback in exports, data published on Thursday showed.
Much of the euro zone, by contrast, especially in heavily
indebted southern Europe, remains mired in recession.
More money in the pockets of German consumers could boost
demand for imports from European partners.
(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Madeline
Chambers and Gareth Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)