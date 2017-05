FRANKFURT, June 23 Germany's chemical industry trade union IG-BCE and employers agreed a wage increase of 5.3 percent on Thursday, to be carried out over two steps.

Wages for 550.000 German workers in the chemical industry will first rise by 3.0 percent and 13 months later by another 2.3 percent, the union and the employers' association said in separate statements. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)