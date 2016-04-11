DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 11 German metals sector companies will present a wage offer to unions later on Monday, Arndt Kirchhoff, who is leading negotiations on behalf of the companies in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told Reuters.

He declined to provide details.

Germany's biggest union, IG Metall, has demanded wage increases of 5 percent for 3.8 million metals and electrics sector workers after the German economy grew by 1.7 percent last year. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin)