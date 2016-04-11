Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 11 German metals sector companies will present a wage offer to unions later on Monday, Arndt Kirchhoff, who is leading negotiations on behalf of the companies in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told Reuters.
He declined to provide details.
Germany's biggest union, IG Metall, has demanded wage increases of 5 percent for 3.8 million metals and electrics sector workers after the German economy grew by 1.7 percent last year. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.