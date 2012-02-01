* 2012 wage hike to be larger than previous year's
* Pay restraint trend unchanged however
* Competitiveness continues to outpace peers
By Brian Rohan
BERLIN, Feb 1 Bolstered by firm trade
union coordination, paychecks in Germany will rise more this
year than last, but not at the expense of the country's famed
wage restraint and competitive edge.
The rises -- expected to outpace inflation -- should only
briefly ease the growing competitiveness gap between Europe's
largest economy and its peers.
Wages for some 9 million workers are up for negotiation this
year, with the biggest bloc led by powerful manufacturing union
IG Metall which is seeking a 6.5 percent hike for three million
people.
Precedent suggests they'll probably get just over half that,
putting the average negotiated raise for 2012 above both last
year's 1.5 percent gain and an expected euro zone inflation rate
of some 1.7 percent.
But with employment linked to a fickle economic cycle, union
membership declining and the emphasis on job security, restraint
in German pay rises is here to stay for the foreseeable future.
"Wage restraint is not coming to an end - pay this year is
just catching up," said Commerzbank economist Eckart Tuchtfeld,
who forecasts negotiated wages to rise 2.75 percent in 2012.
"Every now and again the unions have to deliver, but high
wage rises will remain the exception in Germany," he added.
Years of subdued pay growth helped put Germany's economy on
its current pedestal. After record levels of joblessness which
peaked in 2005, labour market reforms boosted competitiveness
and increased employment which now stands at its highest level
in German history.
The same was not true of the wider euro zone, where rising
wages consistently outpaced German pay increases, fueling the
economic divergence that is a sub-plot of Europe's debt crisis.
PLAYING GLOBALISATION
A broader measure of overall pay from the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that real
compensation has actually fallen in Germany since the birth of
the single currency.
And over the period leading up to the financial crisis when
Berlin was actively pushing for wage restraint (2000-2007),
nominal compensation grew a mere 1 percent on average, compared
to 2.7 percent in the combined euro zone.
OECD economist Felix Huefner says that while Germany may
feel less pressure to boost competitiveness in the years ahead
compared with the days when unemployment was rife, little stands
in the way of continued moderation when it comes to pay.
"As long as German employers continue to play out
globalisation, and there's always a possibility to move
production to countries in Eastern Europe with lower labour
costs, I don't see any dramatic change in the cards," he said.
The OECD data suggests compensation in Germany will grow a
mere 0.3 percent in real terms in 2012, again undercutting the
euro zone average, seen at 0.4 percent for the period.
That would strengthen Germany's export-based economy but
possibly annoy weaker countries that share the euro currency and
therefore monetary policy. They point to low German pay growth
as a factor behind subdued demand for their own goods.
Demand-side economists and even some advisers to the German
government have repeatedly called for higher wage hikes -- this
year especially -- to stimulate household consumption and drive
imports.
But others have said that Germans, traditionally more likely
to save than spend, would not consume significantly more even
with higher wages, let alone enough to help bolster growth in
peripheral euro zone partners.
Consumption may be edging up slightly, but for now neither
it nor the pay model look ready to change dramatically.
A projection of relative export prices -- a measure of
competitiveness by the OECD -- shows Germany beating all euro
zone members except for crisis-hit Spain and Ireland this year,
with the lead widening in the years ahead.