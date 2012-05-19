* Major German union gets 4.3 percent pay rise
* Biggest pay rise for IG Metall union since 1992
* Even German government pushed for higher wages
* Big German pay gains could give eurozone relief
By Hendrik Sackmann
SINDELFINGEN, Germany, May 19 Germany's largest
industrial union IG Metall will get its biggest pay rise in 20
years after agreeing to a 4.3-percent pay increase deal with
employers at the end of marathon talks that ended just before
dawn on Saturday.
The wage deal, which is more than double Germany's inflation
rate of about 2 percent, will give some 3.6 million engineering
workers a 4.3 percent pay rise for 12 months from May 1 and set
a high benchmark for other unions in Europe's largest economy.
It will be the biggest annual increase since IG Metall won a
5.4 percent pay rise in 1992, according to union officials.
The agreement for the sector at the heart of the German
economy came after all-night negotiations. Officials from the
two sides confirmed the breakthrough at a news conference after
Reuters had earlier reported the outlines of the deal.
The talks between the giant union and officials representing
Germany's leading manufacturing sector that includes carmaking
powerhouses such as Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW were closely
followed across Europe, which is battling to overcome a
sovereign debt crisis that has been exacerbated by imbalances
linked to low wage growth in Germany in the last decade.
The size of the deal is a signal that Germany is willing to
tolerate higher wages, even if that pushes up inflation, in
order to help weak euro members on Europe's southern periphery.
German government leaders, including Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble, have made unusual forays into the wage talks
this year, urging employers to give workers larger increases
after a decade of restraint.
More money in the wallets of German consumers could boost
demand for imports from European partner even though Germans
have had a visceral aversion to higher prices ever since
hyperinflation under the Weimar Republic in the early 1920s
wiped out the savings of an entire generation.
Economists believe higher labour costs in Germany could,
over time, also make products manufactured elsewhere in Europe
more competitive relative to those made here.
STRIKES AVERTED
More immediately, the IG Metall deal ends a disruptive
series of partial walk-outs and warning strikes across the
country by the union to press demands for a 6.5 percent pay
rise. Employers had offered a rise of just under 2.6 percent.
Union officials had threatened a full-fledged strike in the
weeks ahead, which would have harmed the sector that is thriving
thanks to solid economic growth in Germany and the country's
coveted export goods.
Labour unions in Germany this year are getting above-average
pay increases after a decade of wage deals that even failed to
keep pace with the country's inflation rate. The moderate deals
had improved the country's competitiveness and helped the
unemployment rate fall to a two-decade low.
"We have hit the upper limit of what the companies can deal
with," said Rainer Dulger, who led employers through five rounds
of talks totalling 37 hours at a news conference in the
southwest town of Sindelfingen near Stuttgart.
The deal will cost employers an estimated seven billion
euros a year.
"This was a fair compromise," said Berthold Huber, head of
the IG Metall union. "You don't always get what you want in wage
talks. Both sides had to give ground and this agreement wasn't
easy for either side to accept."
Martin Kannegiesser, head of the employers association,
said: "A strike in the sector has now been avoided with this
agreement that will give workers a real increase in pay."
The 4.3 percent wage increase will be for the 12 months from
May 1 to April 30, 2013, officials said. But the agreement
formally takes effect from April 1, 2012 and covers a 13-month
period. Workers will get no raise for the month of April 2012.
The officials said even though their deal only nominally
covers the important southwest district of Baden-Wuerttemberg it
will be used as a basis for identical increases for IG Metall
workers nationwide.
Baden-Wuerttemberg is home to German manufacturers including
Daimler and Heidelberger Druck, and
engineering wage deals there traditionally set the tone for
agreements across the rest of the country.
It is difficult to compare IG Metall deals because they
sometimes cover periods longer than or less than a year and
often include one-off payments. For 2011 IG Metall workers got a
2.7 percent wage increase. The 4.3 percent deal for 2012
surpassed the most recent high of 4.1 percent in 2007 when
workers also got a one-off payment of 400 euros.
While wages in the crisis-hit euro zone periphery are
falling, German workers are enjoying the benefits of a robust
economy and a healthy labour market after a decade of wage
restraint, in turn fuelling the economic divergence that has
underpinned the currency area's debt crisis.
In Germany this year, the wages of around 9 million workers
are up for negotiation and deals agreed so far have outstripped
inflation. In March, the 2 million workers in Germany's public
sector won a 6.3 percent pay rise over a 24-month period and
Schaeuble has said wages in Germany can afford to grow faster
than in other parts of the European Union.