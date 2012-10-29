BERLIN Oct 29 German wages had their sharpest
rise in almost four years in July in stark contrast to the pay
cuts and job losses seen in most of the euro zone.
The Federal Statistics Office said on Monday that German
wages rose by 3.2 percent year-on-year in July, the highest
increase since a 3.4 percent expansion in October 2008.
Wage increases this year have outpaced inflation, which runs
around 2 percent, and are fuelling expectations that German
consumers may spend more, in turn boosting demand for imports
from European partners.
Even though Germans are traditionally more likely to save
than spend, consumer activity has been a pillar of the economy,
helping it to expand by 0.5 percent in the first three months of
the year.
Separately, a government source said on Monday that
Germany's income from tax receipts should be 7-8 billion euros
higher this year than previously forecast.
Consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in more than
five years going into November, suggesting domestic demand will
carry the economy through the expected slowdown in the second
half of this year.
Years of wage restraint helped the German economy shake off
the financial crisis and euro zone debt crisis more easily than
peers, and an office monitoring wage developments in Germany
said the current rise should not remain a one-off.
"The additional purchasing power this year cannot remain a
flash in the pan or private consumption will suffer," said
Rainer Bispinck, head of the wage archives at the Hans Boeckler
Foundation.
YEARS WITHOUT GROWTH
Bispinck expects wages to increase by 2.7 percent in 2012 as
a whole after rising by 1.5 percent last year. The wage archives
office calculated that between 2001 and 2009, German real wages
shrank by 6.3 percent, making it the only country in Europe
without growth.
After record levels of unemployment, which peaked in 2005,
labour market reforms boosted competitiveness and helped cut
joblessness to its lowest since reunification.
The same has not been true of the wider euro zone, where
rising wages consistently outpaced German pay rises, fuelling
the economic divergence that is a sub-plot of Europe's debt
crisis.
The wage increases measured in the quarterly sample taken in
July were due mainly to higher wage rounds agreed in the
chemicals and metals industries, the office said.
In May, Germany's largest industrial union IG Metall
clinched a deal that secured its 3.6 million workers their
biggest pay rise in 20 years with a 4.3 percent pay increase.
Two months earlier, public sector workers won a 6.3 percent
raise over two years.
The rise in July outpaced inflation, which is seen in
October at 2 percent, and gathered momentum from previous
quarters. They grew by 2.2 percent in April and 2.0 percent in
January.