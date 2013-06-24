BERLIN, June 24 Employers in the retail sector have offered nearly 3 million workers across Germany a two-stage 4 percent wage hike, a regional trade association said on Monday.

Employers said they were prepared to raise wages by 2.5 percent from July 1 and by a further 1.5 percent from April 1, 2014 for a two-year period to the end of March 2015.

The employers made their offer conditional on changes to wage structures and collective wage agreements, which service workers trade union Verdi rejected.

"We won't accept that," a Verdi spokesman said, adding that the wage offer was also "much too low".

The trade association in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said: "We are prepared to negotiate with Verdi about wage increases but only in connection with some important reforms for the sector."

In Baden-Wuerttemberg Verdi is calling for workers to get an extra euro for each hour's work and also wants trainees to get an extra 90 euros a month. In states like Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia it wants a 6.5 percent wage hike and at least 140 euros more per month.

German workers in other sectors have achieved pay hikes of up to 6.6 percent this year.

