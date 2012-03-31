POTSDAM, Germany, March 31 Two million German
public-sector workers will get a pay rise of 6.3 percent over a
24-month period, according to the government official leading
the talks, ending a labour dispute that disrupted services
across Germany in recent weeks.
Interior Minister Hans-Peter Friedrich, who had led the
negotiations with the Verdi union on behalf of the government,
announced the breakthrough shortly before 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) on
Saturday after all-night negotiations in Potsdam, a suburb of
Berlin.
Verdi, one of Germany's biggest and most influential unions
representing 2 million public-sector workers, had been seeking a
6.5 percent rise. Verdi rejected an offer of a 3.3 percent rise,
staggered over two years.
Wage rises in many other euro zone countries have been
steeper than in Germany, fuelling the economic divergence that
has underpinned the debt crisis in the single-currency area.
The deal ends the threat of a broader walkout following a
series of recent warning strikes that have disrupted Europe's
largest economy. Overall, wages for some 9 million German
workers are up for negotiation this year.
(Reporting By Axel Hildebrand; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum;
Editing by Michael Roddy)