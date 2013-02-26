* Union demand lower than the 6.5 pct hike sought last year
* Economists expect another year of above-inflation raises
* Looming election, calls by euro partners add weight to
demands
(Adds detail, quotes, reaction from Suedwestmetall)
By Hendrik Sackmann
LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, Germany, Feb 26 German
trade union IG Metall is seeking a pay hike of 5.5 percent for
industrial workers in the southwestern state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg, a wage demand that is likely to set the tone
across Germany in an election year.
The demand for around 740,000 metalworkers and engineers in
the industrial heartland state, home to some of Germany's
leading carmakers such as Daimler and Porsche
, is lower than the union's call for 6.5 percent
raise nationwide last year.
But it is expected to lead to another above-inflation
increase, given the relative strength of Europe's largest
economy and calls from struggling European partners for Germany
to do more to boost consumption.
"If you look at the track record of the last years, demands
were always much, much higher than the eventual outcome so it's
very unlikely that they will get this demand," said Carsten
Brzeski, senior economist at ING.
"In the end we'll probably see them settling with employers
somewhere between 2 and 3 percent because the prospects for the
German economy are weaker than they were two years ago."
The union argues that workers should get their "fair share"
of corporate profits and says raising wages would help give the
German economy a much-needed boost from consumption, which is
expected to prop up growth in Germany this year even as exports
to neighbouring states weaken due to the euro zone crisis.
"In the wage round of 2013 we want to provide significant
impetus to boost purchasing power," said Joerg Hofmann, head of
IG Metall's Baden-Wuerttemberg regional wage commission.
He added firms in the sector had experienced a good year in
2012 and added that there were no signs that the business
situation of companies was about to deteriorate significantly.
But Hofmann noted energy firms were suffering from an
investment backlog and companies with clients in southern Europe
were having difficulties and, in some cases, were even resorting
to government-subsidised short-time working.
A 5.5 percent wage hike would cost the sector in
Baden-Wuerttemberg around 1.65 billion euros ($2.18 billion).
"Almost no growth and a demand for 5.5 percent more money -
those two things do not go together," said Stefan Wolf, Chairman
of Suedwestmetall, the group that represents employers in the
region.. He added that almost a third of companies were
struggling with below-average order levels at the moment.
ELECTION
The board of IG Metall is due to recommend its national wage
hike demand for around 3.7 million metal and electronics workers
nationwide on March 4.
Last year IG Metall secured its biggest pay rise in 20 years
- a 4.3 percent wage hike over 13 months, increasing the
sector's wage costs by around 7 billion euros.
The federal election due in September is emboldening unions
to push for inflation-busting raises as they expect politicians
courting votes to back their demands.
While nominal wages grew by an average 1.5 percent per year
between 2001 and 2011, failing to keep pace with inflation,
German paychecks outstripped a 2.0 percent inflation rate to
rise by 2.6 percent last year.
Years of wage restraint in Germany helped push unemployment
down close to a post-reunification low in Europe's largest
economy but have also contributed to the imbalances in the euro
zone, which are partly to blame for the region's crisis by
boosting German competitiveness.
Some economists like Peter Bofinger, an economic adviser to
the government, say Germany should give workers strong wage
hikes to reduce the relative competitiveness of German industry,
thereby helping even out the euro zone's economic imbalances.
The wages of some 12.5 million workers are up for
negotiation this year and economists reckon their paychecks will
outpace inflation to rise by between 2.5 and 4.0 percent.
Negotiated wages climbed by an average 2.7 percent in 2012.
Negotiations for the metalworking and electronic industries
in Baden-Wuerttemberg are due to start on March 21.
Other sectors are calling for even stronger wage hikes, with
the construction industry seeking a 6.6 percent raise and the
public sector, utility workers and Deutsche Bahn employees
seeking a 6.5 percent hike.
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
