MUNICH May 15 Germany's IG Metall engineering
union secured a deal with employers on Wednesday for a two-stage
wage increase for metal and electrical workers in Bavaria which
will serve as a basis for a nationwide agreement for 3.7 million
employees.
Engineering workers in the southern state will get a 3.4
percent increase in July, followed by a 2.2 percent hike in May
2014. The agreement runs for 20 months and averts the prospect
of protracted strikes in the sector.
Four months before an election in Europe's biggest economy,
unions have been pushing for inflation-busting wage hikes,
confident politicians will back them. Annual inflation was
running at 1.2 percent in April, preliminary figures showed.
Economists and other euro zone leaders have called on German
politicians to do what they can to boost domestic consumption
and keep the German economy - Europe's growth engine - strong.
Data released on Wednesday showed Germany only just eked out
some growth in the first quarter of the year, due partly to the
long, cold winter, although most economists expect an
improvement during the year.
The union had called for a wage hike of up to 5.5 percent
for sector workers from May and had staged a series of warning
strikes. It rejected an initial offer from employers for an
increase of 2.3 percent from July.
"It's a fair compromise," IG Metall head Berthold Huber
said, adding the metal and electrical sector served as a crash
barrier in very volatile economic times.
It is unusual for the southern state of Bavaria, home to big
companies including conglomerate Siemens, carmaker
BMW, truckmaker MAN to strike the pilot
deal. In previous years the south-western state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg has been the first to agree.