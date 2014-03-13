(Adds calls for strike after first round of talks)
BERLIN, March 13 German trade unions have
announced warning strikes in coming days after a first round of
public sector pay talks failed to produce any signs that a deal
was feasible, Verdi union leader Frank Bsirske said on Thursday.
The government accepted there would be a pay increase but
was unwilling to meet the demand by Verdi and the dbb trade
unions for a total pay rise of 6.7 percent and Interior Minister
Thomas de Maiziere described it as "exorbitant".
Verdi said it would launch strikes in many regions and
sectors, including public administration, hospitals, garbage
collection, local transport and day-care centres.
"An approach between the demands of employees and employers
cannot be foreseen at the present. The positions are too far
apart," Bsirske said after the talks started on Thursday.
The trade unions want pay rises of 3.5 percent and an extra
100 euros ($140) per month for some 2.1 million federal and
municipal public-sector workers. That would amount to a total
increase of 6.7 percent, they say.
"There will be a wage rise, but the sky is not the limit,"
de Maiziere told public broadcaster ARD.
His ministry estimates the proposed increase would cost 8
billion euros. He also disagreed with union arguments that wage
rises for civil servants had lagged those of private sector
workers.
After a decade of wage restraint before 2011, Germany came
under heavy pressure during the euro zone debt crisis to let pay
rise, to encourage consumers to spend more.
Unions have negotiated inflation-busting hikes in wages over
the past few years, including public-sector pay.
Unions and employers will also haggle over how long the wage
agreements will last. Unions want them to expire after one year,
but recent agreements have run for two. Germany's regional civil
servants last year won a 5.6 percent increase over 24 months.
($1 = 0.7192 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by
Anthony Barker)