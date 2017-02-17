* Wages rise 2.0 pct in 2017, 2.35 pct in 2018

* "Significant real wage increases", union says

* Deal falls far short of unions' initial demand

* Inflation expected to rise to 1.5 pct this year (Adds comment by federal states employers)

BERLIN, Feb 17 Germany's federal states agreed with trade unions on Friday a two-stage wage increase of 4.35 percent for more than two million civil servants and other public sector employees, a result that fell well short of their initial demand.

The wage agreement, one of the biggest in this year's round of pay negotiations, is expected to boost consumer spending at a time when vibrant domestic demand has replaced exports as the main growth driver in Europe's largest economy.

The unions said pay would rise by 2.0 percent this year, starting retroactively on January 1, and 2.35 percent from January 2018.

The deal compares with a two-stage increase of 4.75 percent for 2016/17 agreed last year for public sector workers of the federal government and the municipalities.

The chief negotiator for the federal states, Peter-Juergen Schneider, said the deal would cost some 870 million euros ($923.16 million) in 2017 and an additional 1.9 billion euros in 2018.

"This is a result which can be financed and is sustainable in the long-term," Schneider said.

Frank Bsirske, head of Germany's biggest white collar union Verdi, said the agreement would bring substantial improvements, especially for civil servants and public sector employees working in education and other social sectors.

"We've reached a deal with significant real wage increases," he said. "Overall, this is a positive result."

Verdi had initially demanded a yearly pay hike of 6 percent, arguing that at a time of rising state revenues this would help keep growth in private consumption on track as a tick-up in inflation slowly eats into Germans' spending power.

RISING INFLATION

The German economy grew by 1.9 percent in 2016, the strongest rate in half a decade, helped by soaring private consumption, increased state spending on refugees and higher investment in construction.

Economists expect domestic demand to drive overall growth also this year, due to a growing population, record-high employment, increased job security, rising wages and ultra-low borrowing costs.

Overall wage growth has slowed, however, suggesting Germany's consumption-led upswing could have reached its peak.

Pay rose by 2.3 percent on average last year after 2.7 percent in 2014 and 2015 each, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

Inflation is also picking up, mainly due to rising energy costs, meaning German consumers have less money to spend. Real wages, which take the development of consumer prices into account, rose by 1.8 percent in 2016 after 2.4 percent in 2015.

The Bundesbank expects German inflation to pick up to 1.5 percent in 2017 and 1.7 percent in 2018, not far from the European Central Bank's target of just under 2 percent. ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Editing by Gareth Jones; editing by Diane Craft)