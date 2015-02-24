(Adds details, background, quotes)
BOEBLINGEN, Germany Feb 24 Germany's biggest
trade union, IG Metall, agreed on Tuesday to a 3.4 percent wage
increase for one year from April for the southwest region plus a
one-off payment of 150 euros, saying it would help boost private
consumption in Europe's biggest economy.
The metalworkers union also agreed with Suedwestmetall
employers association on part-time conditions for older workers
and job-related training for employees in Baden-Wuerttemberg, an
industrial and car-making hub and home to Daimler and Bosch.
Deals agreed in the pilot region traditionally serve as a
template for agreements across the nation.
By reducing the relative competitiveness of German industry,
wage increases may also help even out the economic imbalances
within the euro zone which many have blamed for the bloc's
crisis.
The wage increase is more than three times above Germany's
inflation rate, which stood at 0.9 percent in 2014.
The union, which represents 3.7 million workers, had called
for a 5.5 percent wage increase for 2015, saying solid growth
justified their demand. Employers had previously offered a pay
increase of 2.2 percent from March 1.
Roman Zitzelsberger, head of IG Metall's Baden-Wuerttemberg
branch said the deal, achieved after marathon negotiations which
ran through Monday night, was a "satisfactory compromise".
The agreement meant employees were benefiting from company
profits and would have more money in their pockets.
"This deal guarantees that the most important engine of the
economy at the moment, private consumption, will continue to
perform at a high level," said Zitzelsberger.
Europe's largest economy grew by 1.6 percent last year and
the government expects it to grow by 1.5 percent in 2015.
Years of wage restraint, combined with labour market
reforms, have helped turn Germany - once described as the "sick
man of Europe" - into an economic success story. The deals, many
of which did not keep pace with inflation, improved
competitiveness and helped bring down unemployment.
Employer association Suedwestmetall president Stefan Wolf
said the deal was painful for companies.
"This is, by a wide margin, the biggest real wage increase
for years," said Wolf.
The union had staged a series of token strikes in the last
month to back their pay demand. On Monday, about 100,000 workers
took part in warning strikes at 480 plants - mainly in the
southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the union said.
