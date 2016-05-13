* Deal reached after 14 hours of negotiations overnight
* Statements expected shortly
* IG Metall had demanded 5 pct hike, employers offered 2.1
pct
COLOGNE, May 13 Germany's biggest trade union,
IG Metall, has agreed on a wage deal for the some 700,000 metal
and electric sector workers in the state of North
Rhine-Westphalia, a spokesman for the employers' group said on
Friday.
The spokesman did not give details on the wage deal reached
after 14 hours of negotiations overnight, but both sides are
expected to make statements shortly. IG Metall confirmed an
agreement had been struck but also declined to be more specific.
IG Metall, Germany's biggest trade union, had demanded an
increase of 5 percent for one year after Europe's biggest
economy grew at the fastest rate in four years in 2015, while
employers had offered 2.1 percent over two years.
The agreement is expected to be adopted also in other
states, meaning up to 3.8 million workers at companies like
Siemens, ThyssenKrupp and Daimler
can count on a pay hike.
Tens of thousands of workers have staged token strikes
across the country in recent weeks to underline their demand.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michael Nienaber
and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)