WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
POTSDAM, April 29 The German government and unions have agreed on a two-stage wage increase of 4.75 percent for more than 2 million public sector employees at federal and municipal level, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.
The deal includes a pay hike of 2.4 percent for this year, starting retroactively on March 1, and another increase of 2.35 percent starting next February, the ministry said.
The unions had initially demanded a pay hike of 6 percent for 12 months while public sector employers had offered a wage increase of 3 percent over two years. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.