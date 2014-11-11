* IG Metall to demand wage rise of up to 5.5 pct for 2015
* Also seeks rights for older part-time workers, training
* Says German economy can support wage rise
(Adds IG Metall quotes, details on demand, background)
FRANKFURT, Nov 11 Germany's biggest union, IG
Metall, will seek a wage rise of up to 5.5 percent next year for
the 3.7 million workers in the country's metals and engineering
sector, it said on Tuesday.
The union said it would also demand a right to more time and
money for job-related training and better conditions for older
part-time workers as part of the upcoming wage round.
Despite a backdrop of slowing growth and low inflation, the
union said Europe's largest economy was strong enough to support
the claim, citing growth forecasts of 1.3 percent for 2014 and
1.2 percent for 2015 from Germany's main economic institutes.
"The demand is affordable for the companies and secures for
employees a fair and deserved share in economic development. It
is also urgently needed to strengthen domestic demand," IG
Metall Chief Detlef Wetzel told a news conference.
He said IG Metall's position was supported by Germany's
central bank, whose head said in July he welcomed
above-inflation wage increases in some sectors.
Wage demands are often far above the level that is finally
agreed. Last year, IG Metall also sought a 5.5 percent raise
over 12 months, before agreeing to a 20-month deal that saw
wages rise 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent in two steps.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)