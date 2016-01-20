FRANKFURT Jan 20 IG Metall, Germany's biggest trade union, signalled another year of tough wage negotiations on Wednesday after achieving a 3.4 percent increase for 3.7 million workers last year.

IG Metall is a trend-setter in national wage bargaining and represents employees at all Germany's major carmakers as well as manufacturing, industrial production and steelmaking.

Strong domestic demand, fuelled by solid wage increases, low inflation and record high employment last year compensated for sluggish trade, the traditional driver of the German economy.

This shift in growth contributors is lending additional support to unions in this year's negotiations.

"The stable economic situation, as stated by all sides, will again be driven by private consumption above all in 2016," said Joerg Hofmann, the 60-year-old economist and tough negotiator who was elected president of the union in October.

"For that reason alone, there is no reason to depart from IG Metall's reliable wage policy," he told a news conference.

The German economy grew by 1.7 percent in 2015, its strongest rate of expansion in four years, driven by robust increases in private and public consumption. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Nienaber and Robin Pomeroy)