* IG Metall is trend-setter in national wage bargaining
* Union sees shift in growth factors supporting its case
* Employers' association urges caution in wage rounds
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Jan 20 IG Metall, Germany's biggest
trade union, signalled another year of tough wage negotiations
on Wednesday after achieving a 3.4 percent increase for 3.7
million workers last year.
IG Metall is a trend-setter in national wage bargaining and
represents employees at all Germany's major carmakers as well as
in manufacturing, industrial production and steelmaking.
Strong domestic demand, fuelled by solid wage increases, low
inflation and record high employment, last year compensated for
sluggish trade, the traditional driver of the German economy.
In 2015, Europe's largest economy grew 1.7 percent, its
strongest rate of expansion in four years, mainly driven by
robust increases in private and public consumption, while trade
contributed only little.
This shift in growth contributors will lend additional
support to unions in this year's negotiations.
"The stable economic situation, as stated by all sides, will
again be driven by private consumption above all in 2016," said
Joerg Hofmann, who was elected president of the union in
October.
"For that reason alone, there is no reason to depart from IG
Metall's reliable wage policy," Hofmann, a 60-year-old economist
and a tough negotiator, told a news conference.
IG Metall's record in wage deals, along with a push to
recruit more women, young people and white-collar workers,
helped it boost 2015 membership by 121,000 to 2.3 million and
income by 3.4 percent to 533 million euros ($582 million).
The rise came against a backdrop of generally declining
union engagement: service workers' trade union Ver.di, Germany's
second-biggest union, reported a slight decline in 2015
membership to 2.04 million.
IG Metall will decide on this year's wage demand at the end
of next month and Hofmann declined to speculate on what it would
be.
Gesamtmetall, the umbrella association of German metal and
electrical industry employers, said wages in the sector had
already risen by 20 percent since 2008, while productivity had
increased by only 2 percent.
"We must be very careful in the 2016 wage rounds,"
Gesamtmetall President Rainer Dulger said by email.
"Germany is currently experiencing a false upturn. Our
growth and recovery are based on favourable external factors
like the low euro exchange rate and cheap oil."
German inflation unexpectedly slowed in December and the
harmonised rate for the whole of 2015 fell to 0.1 percent, its
lowest level on record.
Hofmann said he anticipated a hard round of negotiations.
"After last year's deal, the employers are clearly
signalling their expectations earlier and more loudly," Hofmann
said. "I don't believe we have a quick wage round ahead of us."
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; Editing by
Michael Nienaber and Gareth Jones)