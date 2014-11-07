* 'Honecker's Bunker' built as shelter for Communist leaders
* Food and shelter for up to 400 for two weeks
* Enthusiasts seek funds to reopen it as museum
By Emma Anderson
PRENDEN, Germany, Nov 7 Hidden away in a forest
near Berlin lies a huge abandoned Cold War-era bunker, built to
withstand a nuclear attack, that enthusiasts hope can become a
new magnet for tourists visiting the former East Germany.
The 7,750-square meter (83,000 sq feet), three-storey
structure is known as 'Honecker's Bunker' after Communist leader
Erich Honecker, whom it was built to protect in the event of a
nuclear war between the Soviet bloc and the West.
Now, as Germans mark the 25th anniversary of the fall of the
Berlin Wall and the beginning of the end of East Germany, some
Berliners are looking to turn the bunker into a museum, tapping
into a wave of nostalgia - or 'Ostalgie', from the German word
'Osten' for East - for the communist past.
"When you get inside and you know what it was for, or what
they planned to withstand or what they were afraid of, you
really get a feeling of how seriously worried they were," said
Hannes Hensel, leader of the efforts to reopen the bunker.
The site, located about 50 km (30 miles) northeast of Berlin
and built to accommodate up to 400 of the Communist Party's
political and military leadership, was abandoned and shut after
the end of the Cold War.
Hensel helped to get it re-opened to the public for a brief
three-month period in 2008 when it drew some 20,000 visitors.
A similar bunker built near Bonn to protect West German
leaders has stayed open since 2008 and attracts about 80,000
visitors every year.
Hensel is looking for investors to raise an estimated 1.5
million euros ($1.86 million) to open the museum. He hopes to
organise tours and perhaps also to open a restaurant and hotel
at the site.
CONCRETE REFUGE
'Honecker's Bunker' was one of the most advanced of its kind
in the Soviet bloc. Built between 1978 and 1983 with 85,000
tonnes of reinforced concrete, it was made to withstand chemical
attacks as well as a 1-megaton atomic bomb - roughly 80 times
more powerful than the one dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.
"It is one of the most important buildings of the time,"
said Holger Happel of the research and tour group Berlin
Unterwelten.
"While other east European countries had already started
changing their political system step-by-step (in the 1980s), the
East German government still clung to their communist ideals and
spent big money on border protection, bunkers and military
facilities," he said.
If Western forces had attacked, members of East Germany's
National Defence Council would have retreated into the bunker
after first being rinsed of any radioactive or chemical
materials in a decontamination chamber.
They could have completely and independently sustained
themselves there for two weeks, using the bunker's own
waterworks, power system, air conditioning and food supplies.
After two weeks, they would assume conditions outside were
safer and escape to a better location in armoured vehicles.
Honecker himself, who died in 1994 after going into exile in
Chile, only visited the bunker once. And it remained completely
unknown to most East Germans, even those sent to guard it.
"The 300 soldiers who patrolled the area did not know what
was there," said Hensel. "They only knew they were guarding
something important, but not what it was."
The privileged few holed up in the bunker would have been
separated from their families, its former technical director
recalled.
"For us it was a very emotional time because we worked at a
bunker and knew that our families were at home and if an armed
conflict broke out, then they would be defenceless," Juergen
Freitag told Reuters.
"It was, of course, a horrible feeling to have."
(1 US dollar = 0.8050 euro)
(Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Trevelyan)