* East German GDP per capita at two-thirds of western level
* Unemployment still higher in east but gap is narrowing
* Has grown faster than some other eastern bloc countries
* Town of Sonneberg shows how far eastern Germany has come
By Michelle Martin
SONNEBERG, Germany, Nov 3 Once hemmed in by the
Iron Curtain, the eastern German town of Sonneberg has undergone
something of an economic miracle, proving that the long, painful
transition from communism can bear fruit at last.
Within months of the Berlin Wall being pulled down in 1989,
what had been the centre of East Germany's toy industry was in
crisis. Unable to compete on a global market, factories were
being shut down while buildings were falling to pieces and
unemployment queues were growing rapidly.
But just as western Germany achieved an economic miracle in
the decades after World War Two, Sonneberg offers hope that the
east can complete its recovery from the collapse of communism
and narrow the gap with west even further.
As the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Wall approaches
on Nov. 9, Germans still express frustration at how far behind
the eastern economy remains. But Sonneberg, which nestles in the
forested hills of Thuringia about 320 km (200 miles) southwest
of Berlin, contradicts many assumptions.
During the 1960s and early 1970s, even East Germans had
difficulty visiting Sonneberg as the authorities feared they
might try to escape across the nearby border with West Germany,
lined with fences, watch towers and minefields.
But since 1990 and the end of the centrally-planned economy
about 100 firms have flocked to the town of 24,000 people.
Economic output has grown more than fourfold and unemployment,
which hit almost 13 percent by 1997, has dropped to 3.5 percent,
the lowest in the east and rivalling even the most prosperous
areas of western Germany.
This, says Sonneberg's mayor Sibylle Abel, is evidence that
the "flourishing landscapes" - promised in 1990 to the eastern
states by the first chancellor of the reunited Germany, Helmut
Kohl - are within arm's reach.
"Back in 1990 the streets of Sonneberg were in a state of
disrepair, the houses in the town centre were crumbling and some
firms weren't economically viable. That has all been remedied
now and there are hardly any differences when compared with a
town in the former West Germany," she said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was brought up in East
Germany, believes Kohl's promise has been fulfilled, albeit a
long time after he had envisaged. "Today we have the flourishing
landscapes that Helmut Kohl once talked about," she said in a
podcast, adding that mass emigration from the east had ceased
and people were starting to move back.
Sonneberg is not yet typical, as it has grown far faster
than the rest of eastern Germany. Per capita tax revenues of the
federal states that once formed East Germany were only around
half the west German level last year. None of the 30 top German
companies in the DAX stock index is based there.
Unemployment in some eastern towns is above 12 percent, pay
is lower and opinion polls suggest easterners are unhappier than
westerners. This may have contributed to a surge in support for
the Alternative for Germany, a eurosceptic protest party, in
recent elections in three eastern states.
But overall, the east is gradually catching up. Gross
domestic product (GDP) per capita has reached two thirds of the
western level, up from one third in 1991, according to KfW state
development bank. This is no small feat for a region that was on
the brink of bankruptcy at reunification.
Its economy has grown faster than countries in eastern
Europe such as Poland and lies in the European mid-field in
terms of GDP per capita, well above Greece and only just below
major euro zone members such as Italy and Spain, KfW says.
Karl Brenke, an economist at the DIW think-tank, said
eastern Germany even compares favourably with France on some
measures because it has re-industrialised. It creates 3,400
euros of industrial revenue per inhabitant a year compared with
2,900 in France, he said. It also beats Britain on this measure.
"After reunification, eastern Germany experienced a huge
industrial crash and people worried it would de-industrialise,"
Brenke said. "That happened for a while but then they really
ramped up industrial production, whereas in France there has
been a sort of creeping decline for around 20 years."
TOYS TO TOYOTA
Sonneberg, which before World War One produced a fifth of
the world's toys, quickly saw reunification as an opportunity.
It secured subsidies to improve its infrastructure and built
five industrial parks, four of which are full.
Alongside a small number of surviving toy firms, the town is
full of factories processing plastic, metal and ceramics and
making machines and car parts.
On the outskirts lies a complex of factory and warehouse
buildings run by Mann+Hummel, the area's biggest industrial
employer.
Originally opened in 1903, this factory later churned out
clothes pegs, plates and car parts under the communists. After
reunification Mann+Hummel bought it in one of the many takeovers
of eastern enterprises by western firms. Today it supplies
components to big names in the auto industry such as BMW,
Daimler and Toyota. Staff have grown from 100 in 1991 to 450.
"Since reunification we've made a huge leap forward
technologically and in terms of our buildings and the
qualifications of our employees, so you can certainly say we've
got a good basis for 'flourishing landscapes' here now," said
Thomas Lange-Stalinski, head of Mann+Hummel's Sonneberg factory.
All that remains of the factory's East German past are a few
workers employed before reunification and a traditional sausage
barbecue for staff every Friday morning.
Another example of Sonneberg's success is PIKO, a model
railway maker set up in 1949 as the then Soviet military
administration tried to boost morale in the eastern bloc. It was
taken over by a westerner in 1992 and has increased its staff
from 90 to 550, spread between Sonneberg and China.
Sales to markets including Russia, the United States and
western Europe have roughly doubled in the last 10 years.
Marketing director Jens Beyer said the transition from state-run
firm to private company was tough but ultimately successful.
"It was important to restructure production and make it more
efficient, improve processes and of course increase production,
and it was especially important to crank up marketing and to
present the product accordingly," he said.
GOODBYE LENIN
Such examples of prospering firms in eastern Germany
strengthen KfW's argument that the transformation is "an
unparalleled success story".
Westerners have long grumbled about having to subsidise
their fellow citizens in the east, particularly through a
"solidarity" surcharge on their income tax bills.
But the Sunday edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine
newspaper recently went against the grain by saying "Danke,
Ossis!" ("Thanks Easties!") in a headline. In the accompanying
article, it argued that the burden of rebuilding the east had
forced Germany to reform its economy long before other euro zone
countries. This in turn had helped Germany to avoid the worst of
the bloc's crisis in the past five years.
The eastern states are now 76 percent as productive as their
western counterparts, up from 35 percent in 1991. While
unemployment is higher, the gap has narrowed to 4.2 percentage
points from 10.1 in 2003. In real terms, easterners' disposable
income has reached 89 percent of the west German level.
"In many ways it's astonishing that East Germany has managed
to reinvent itself and re-industrialise in a relatively short
time after 40 years of being a planned economy," said DIW.
Back at Sonneberg town hall no one has much time for
"Ostalgie", a nostalgia for the communist state officially
called the German Democratic Republic (GDR) that was explored in
the 2003 hit movie "Goodbye Lenin".
"We've really benefited from reunification; we wouldn't want
to have the GDR back," said Mayor Abel.
