BERLIN, March 1 Protesters tried to stop
demolition of one of the last remaining stretches of the Berlin
Wall on Friday, decades after jubilant Berliners tore down
sections of the hated symbol of the Cold War.
Blowing whistles and brandishing placards with slogans such
as "Berlin is selling itself and its history", around 200 people
gathered at a 1.3-km painted section of the wall known as the
East Side Gallery, adorned with the work of artists such as
Keith Haring and Gerald Scarfe.
Developers plan to build luxury apartments close to the open
air gallery but builders had to stop tearing down the wall on
Friday due to protests and local police said they had removed
their machinery by late afternoon.
"We need this part of the wall because with its paintings by
international artists it symbolises the way in which we managed
to defeat dictatorship peacefully," said Peter Flenz, a
72-year-old retired civil servant.
Communist authorities in the former East Germany built the
wall in 1961 as an "anti-fascist protective barrier". The
3.6-metre-high concrete structure divided Berlin for 28 years
and an estimated 1,000 East Germans were killed trying to escape
to the west after its construction.
Most of the wall was pulled down or chiselled away after it
was breached on November 9, 1989, when ecstatic crowds of East
and West Germans surged through checkpoints and on to the wall,
hacking bits off it and dancing on top of the structure that for
so long had symbolised their division.
The East Side Gallery, on the banks of the River Spree, was
declared a historic monument in 1992 and has since become one of
Berlin's main tourist attractions.
One section features a giant image of East German leader
Erich Honecker and his Soviet counterpart Leonid Brezhnev
kissing each other on the lips.
By Friday, the wall's rounded top had been removed from
around a 20-metre stretch, a section which formed part of a
mural depicting Berlin's Brandenburg Gate was missing and
another part, attached to a crane, was ready to be torn down.
Berliners appealed to the city's mayor, Klaus Wowereit, to
halt the demolition.
"Mr Wowereit, don't tear down this wall," a message scrawled
on the wall said in a reference to a 1987 speech by the then
U.S. President Ronald Reagan, who begged the Soviet Union's
Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down this wall!".
Protesters jostled with police as they tried to insert a
full-size painted replica of the missing section of the wall
into the gap.
"It's crucial that we keep this memorial so that history
cannot repeat itself," said Lisa Baur, 29, a graphic designer.
"It's also important from an economic point of view because lots
of tourists come here to see it."
Critics said the demolition and development of luxury flats
were symptoms of what they see as the gentrification of Berlin,
a city that Wowereit once branded "poor but sexy".
Berlin-based investment group Living Bauhaus has planning
permission to build a 14-storey luxury apartment block featuring
floor-to-ceiling glass fronts behind the open air gallery.
"Berlin attracts a lot of people from all over the world.
With Living Levels we are accommodating the demand from flat
hunters, owners and investors for affordable living space,"
Living Bauhaus said in a statement.
The group said an escape route from a riverside stretch of
park was being cut through the East Side Gallery for safety
reasons and would have been built even without their apartment
block. Planning authorities were not available for comment.
