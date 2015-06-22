By Erik Kirschbaum
| BERLIN, June 22
BERLIN, June 22 The man who persuaded a Cold War
conservative leader in West Germany to save Communist East
Germany from insolvency has died in Bavaria, where he fled just
after the Berlin Wall came down.
In 1983, Alexander Schalck-Golodkowski convinced Bavarian
state premier Franz Josef Strauss, an ardent anti-communist and
former Defence Minister, to lend his nearly bankrupt country a
billion of West Germany's marks, prized as an enviably hard
currency.
As the head of East Germany's "Kommerzielle Koordierung"
(KoKo) section controlled by the Stasi security police,
Schalck-Golodkowski raised some 25 billion marks for the
Communist state before its collapse in 1989, including through
selling political prisoners. West Germany paid for the release
of 34,000 people jailed for crimes such as trying to flee to the
West.
"Alexander Schalck-Golodkowski died on June 21, just a few
days before his 83rd birthday, in a Munich hospital after a long
fight against cancer," his publisher Edition Ost said.
"As a deputy foreign trade minister in East Germany, he was
one of the secret negotiators in German-German relations. His
successful work as head of 'KoKo' earned him the nickname
'Devisenbeschaffer' (foreign currency procurer)."
Schalck-Golodkowski fled to West Berlin with his wife in
December 1989 and reports said he cooperated with the West
German BND intelligence agency. He was quoted saying he fled
from East Germany because he feared for his life.
A heavyset man who stood 1.90 meters tall,
Schalck-Golodkowski later turned himself in to justice
authorities and spent several weeks in investigative custody. He
was repeatedly investigated but never sent to jail.
He settled near the Alps in the town of Rottach-Egern.
"If things ever get too tight for you, my house will always
be open for you," the conservative Strauss told him, according
to a 2012 book "Der Mann, der die DDR retten wollte" (The man
who wanted to save East Germany). Strauss died in 1988, two
years before Germany was united on Oct. 3, 1990.
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)