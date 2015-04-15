By Madeline Chambers
| BERLIN, April 15
BERLIN, April 15 Seventy years after the end of
World War Two, some 42 percent of Germans want to draw a line
under the Nazi past, a poll showed on Wednesday, as the nation's
complex legacy continues to shape its international role and
domestic politics.
On the day that survivors of the Bergen-Belsen concentration
camp gather to mark the anniversary of its liberation, the Forsa
poll showed that 58 percent of Germans were unwilling to limit
or end their exposure to the history of the war.
With the 70th anniversary of the end of the war coming up in
May, German television channels are filled with war-related
dramas and documentaries and newspapers are devoting pages to
revisit the last weeks of the fighting.
"There is a certain feeling that a lot is being shown about
the past, about the horrors of it all, the liberation of
Auschwitz and so on. It goes in the direction of people being
swamped by it," Forsa chief Manfred Guellner told Reuters.
In recent years Germans have become more willing to see
themselves as victims of the war they started. This has
coincided with a desire by some lawmakers to play a more active
role globally to more closely match Germany's economic might.
However, the Forsa poll showed that only 16 percent of those
asked want Germany to assume a leading international role.
On Wednesday, top-selling Bild ran a double-page spread on
the Allied bombing of German cities, with photos of Munich in
flames, a flattened Cologne and burning bodies in Dresden.
Commemorations marking the liberation of concentration camps
across Germany and eastern Europe have also had prominent
coverage over the last few months.
Some 100 survivors of Bergen-Belsen, a camp in the northern
state of Lower Saxony, join a series of events to remember the
more than 70,000 people who died there between 1941 and 1945.
One of victims who died there was Dutch Jewish teenager Anne
Frank. Frank's diaries, which she wrote while in hiding in
Amsterdam, were found after the war and published, becoming an
international literary sensation.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)