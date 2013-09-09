FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Weltbild, one of Germany's
biggest booksellers, denied a newspaper report that its
financial future was uncertain because of disagreements among
the Roman Catholic groups that own it.
"From Weltbild management's point of view, the company's
survival is not at risk at all," Weltbild, a household name in
Europe's biggest economy, said late on Monday.
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had reported earlier, without
citing any sources, that Weltbild's banks were taking
unspecified action which could mean the company might become
unable to pay its bills.
Weltbild has 6,800 employees. It generates annual sales of
almost 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) with mail-order sales of
books and household items and brick-and-mortar bookstore chain
Hugendubel, part of Germany's No. 2 bookstore group after
Thalia, which is owned by beauty-to-books retailer Douglas
Holding.
The owners of Weltbild - 12 Catholic dioceses, the
Association of German Dioceses and the church's soldiers'
welfare organisation - have fought for years over their strategy
for the company.
Two years ago, they even decided to prepare a sale of the
for-profit business after accusations that Weltbild was making
profits from selling erotic books, but no deal has materialised
so far.
Weltbild said it could not comment on issues relating to its
owners but confirmed information by the paper that it was
posting losses at present, which it said was due to investments
in a shift to more internet-based business.
"The high ramp-up investments in the digital business will
only lead to profits later on. Shrinking one part of the
business and building up a new part in parallel is an enormous
challenge and effort," the company said.