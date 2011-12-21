(Repeating to fix formatting of headline; adds slug)

FRANKFURT Dec 21 The EU approval on Tuesday for a revamp of state-owned Landesbank WestLB could lead to a further consolidation of the Landesbanken sector, German finance state secretary Steffen Kampeter told German radio on Wednesday.

He also said there was need for Germany to reduce the number of Landesbanken.

Kampeter said WestLB's financial burdens would have to be shared jointly by its owners -- the federal state of North-Rhine Westphalia and the Sparkassen savings bank group.

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)