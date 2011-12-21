(Repeating to fix formatting of headline; adds slug)
FRANKFURT Dec 21 The EU approval on
Tuesday for a revamp of state-owned Landesbank WestLB
could lead to a further consolidation of the Landesbanken
sector, German finance state secretary Steffen Kampeter told
German radio on Wednesday.
He also said there was need for Germany to reduce the number
of Landesbanken.
Kampeter said WestLB's financial burdens would have to be
shared jointly by its owners -- the federal state of North-Rhine
Westphalia and the Sparkassen savings bank group.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)