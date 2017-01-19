FRANKFURT Jan 19 Germany connected 818
megawatts (MW) of newly built offshore wind capacity to power
networks last year, wind energy industry group BWE said on
Thursday, less than in 2015 but still leaving the industry on
course to beat government targets for 2020.
BWE said Europe's largest economy had 4.108 gigawatts (GW)
of offshore wind capacity in total linked up with electricity
networks at the end of last year. The government is targeting
6.5 GW by 2020.
In 2015, the industry connected 2.26 GW of new capacity, but
said at the time that was a one-off growth because various
projects had been delayed in previous years.
Germany added 156 production units in 2016, bringing the
total to 947, BWE said, citing data pulled together from a
number of lobbies and researchers. A further 123 MW of turbine
capacity at 21 installations has been constructed, but not yet
hooked up to the onshore grids, it added.
Offshore wind power production totalled 13 terawatt hours
(TWh), up 57 percent from 2015.
Part of Germany's push into renewable power, the offshore
wind industry - which employs 20,000 - has faced hurdles getting
off the ground. It now accounts for two percent of total power
production of 648 TWh, according to energy group BDEW.
Deep water foundations and long distances between the
turbines and mainland Germany, due to environmental factors not
applying to other producer countries in Europe, have raised
costs and caused delays due to technical challenges.
BWE and the Offshore-Windenergie foundation forecast that in
2017 another 1.4 GW of capacity would be added, followed by 1 GW
a year until 2020.
Additions in 2021 and 2022 will be restricted to 500 MW when
fixed-price schemes of the past will be changed to an
auction-based system, tenders for which will start this April as
auctions for big projects require long lead times.
The new system will reward the lowest bidders in order to
bring green energy into the wholesale power market and away from
a costly era of subsidies.
Companies such as Siemens and Alstom
are vying to provide transmission technology for onshore grid
companies TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS) and 50Hertz that receive
and distribute the electricity.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Markus Wacket; Editing by Mark
Potter)