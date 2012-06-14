BERLIN, June 14 The Federal Statistics Office reported the following economic indicator on Thursday (changes are in percent): GERMAN WHOLESALE PRICES May 12 April 12 May 11 Month-on-month change -0.7 +0.5 unch Year-on-year change +1.7 +2.4 +8.9 Index (basis 2005) 122.8 123.7 120.8 NOTE - The Office said the year-on-year rise in wholesale prices was in large part due to a 4.1 percent increase in the wholesale price of solid fuels and petroleum products. (Reporting by Berlin bureau)