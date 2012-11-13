MANNHEIM, Germany Nov 13 Europe's biggest
economy is continuing to weaken but there is no sign that it is
heading into a sharp recession, an economist at Germany's ZEW
institute said on Tuesday.
"This is not an indication of a recession, it's more or less
a sign that the German economy is continuing to weaken over the
next six months but not in the sense of a sharp recession as we
see in other European countries," said ZEW economist Christian
Dick.
Fellow ZEW economist Marcus Kappler said Germany could not
decouple itself from slowdowns in other big euro zone states but
added that domestic demand would help shield the German economy.
Earlier, ZEW's index for analyst and investor sentiment
showed an unexpected fall for November.