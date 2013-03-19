MANNHEIM, Germany, March 19 Germany's economy will likely gain momentum at a moderate pace over the coming months given solid private consumption and a potential pick-up in private investments, an economist for ZEW think tank said on Tuesday.

ZEW earlier published a survey showing German analyst and investor sentiment edging up in March in another sign that Europe's largest economy rebounded in the first quarter after a dismal end to 2012.

"Consumption is going well and now there is the opinion that even private investments will pick up again," ZEW economist Christian Dick said.

"Even though there is a risk due to the debt crisis of increased uncertainty, we are still of the opinion that the German economy will gain momentum at a moderate pace."