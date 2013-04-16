MANNHEIM, Germany, April 16 Delays in the
introduction of a banking union pose a threat to growth in
Europe, while the recent bailout of Cyprus and a Portuguese
court ruling have boosted uncertainty in the euro zone, the
president of the ZEW think tank said on Tuesday.
"There is increasing evidence that there are growth risks.
Maybe one underestimated factor is the recent development in the
debate about a banking union in Europe. These decisions are
routinely postponed," Clemens Fuest told reporters at ZEW
headquarters in Mannheim.
"These decisions do raise some doubts about the ability of
the periphery countries to address the weakness of their
financial sectors."
Germany, backed by allies like Austria, has called for a
change in European Union treaties to allow for a so-called
banking union, raising questions about how fast it can be
implemented.
Fuest also pointed to the messy debate over a bailout for
Cyprus and a court ruling in Portugal rejecting government
austerity measures as factors weight on sentiment. He said weak
Chinese economic data and the fall of the Japanese yen showed
the global environment was also deteriorating.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen; Writing by Noah
Barkin)