MANNHEIM, Germany, June 17 German analyst and
investor morale dropped in June for a sixth straight month to
its lowest level in about 1-1/2 years, a leading survey showed
on Tuesday in a sign that second-quarter growth in Europe's
biggest economy may weaken.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment fell to 29.8 from 33.1 in May, falling well short of
the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise to 35.0.
A separate gauge of current conditions increased to 67.7
from 62.1 points in May to its highest level since July 2011,
overshooting the consensus forecast for a reading of 62.6.
"The German economy is currently in a very good shape, but
further increases are becoming more difficult," said ZEW
president Clemens Fuest.
"We had a strong first quarter in 2014 due to favourable
weather conditions, but signs are that the second quarter will
be weaker."
The index was based on a survey of 234 analysts and
investors conducted between June 2 and 16, ZEW said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Harro Ten Wolde; Writing by
Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)