MANNHEIM, Germany Nov 15 German analyst and investor sentiment slumped in November, the ninth monthly decline in a row, a survey from the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank showed on Tuesday. The monthly poll showed the ZEW's headline economic sentiment index falling to -55.2 from -48.3 in October, below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of -52.0.

The ZEW survey was based on a survey of 278 analysts and investors and conducted between Oct. 29 and Nov. 14, ZEW said.

A separate gauge of current conditions fell to 34.2 from 38.4 in October. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Christiaan Hetzner)