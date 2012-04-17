MANNHEIM, Germany, April 17 German analyst and investor sentiment rose unexpectedly in April, a survey showed on Tuesday, boosting hopes that Europe's biggest economy is recovering from a weak spell.

The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to 23.4 from 22.3 in March, beating a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a fall to 20.0.

The euro rose on the reading.

"Compared to the previous month, the indicator for economic sentiment is nearly unchanged. This indicates economic expectations have stabilised," the institute said in a statement.

Experts generally expect further positive developments in the economy during the next six months, it said.

The index was based on a survey of 275 analysts and investors and conducted between April 2 and April 16, ZEW said.

A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 40.7 from 37.6 in March. A reading of 35.3 had been forecast. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones; Writing by Alice Baghdjian)