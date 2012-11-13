MANNHEIM, Germany Nov 13 German analyst and investor sentiment unexpectedly fell in November, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the euro zone crisis weighed on Europe's largest economy.

Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said its monthly poll of economic sentiment fell to -15.7 from -11.5 in October, coming in below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 38 analysts for a reading of -9.8.

A separate gauge of current conditions slipped to 5.4 from 10.0 in October. A reading of 8.0 had been forecast in a Reuters poll of 23 economists.

The index was based on a survey of 263 analysts and investors conducted between Oct 29 and Nov 12, ZEW said.