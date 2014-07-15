MANNHEIM, Germany, July 15 German analyst and
investor morale dropped in July for a seventh straight month to
its lowest level since December 2012, a leading survey showed on
Tuesday, suggesting the third quarter got off to a shaky start
for Europe's biggest economy.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment fell to 27.1 in July, missing the consensus forecast
in a Reuters poll for a reading of 28.0.
A separate gauge of current conditions decreased to 61.8
from 67.7 in June, undershooting the consensus forecast for a
reading of 67.0.
The index was based on a survey of 238 analysts and
investors conducted between June 30 and July 14, ZEW said.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Andreas Framke; Writing by xxx)