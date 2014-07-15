MANNHEIM, Germany, July 15 Political instability
in the Middle East was behind July's drop in sentiment among
German analysts and investors, an economist at ZEW said on
Tuesday after the think-tank reported a seventh consecutive fall
in its monthy survey of morale.
"If such conflicts, if such political risks would be lower
or would vanish over time, we would again see an increase in the
expectations. It's currently not driven by main economic risks,"
said economist Michael Schroeder.
Earlier, Mannheim-based ZEW said its survey for July fell to
its lowest level in 1-1/2 years at 27.1, below a 28.0 consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Andreas Framke; Writing by
Stephen Brown)