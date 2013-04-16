* ZEW chief cites delay in bank union, euro uncertainty
* China slowdown weighing on global outlook
* German export sectors like autos showing weakness
By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen
MANNHEIM, Germany, April 16 German analyst and
investor sentiment fell sharply in April, hit by fears that a
deterioration of the euro zone crisis and a global slowdown, led
by a weakening China, could take a heavy toll on Europe's
biggest economy.
The Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its
monthly poll of economic sentiment fell to 36.3 points from 48.5
in March. The reading undershot a Reuters poll forecast of 42.0
and sent the euro down against the dollar.
"There is increasing evidence that there are growth risks,"
ZEW President Clemens Fuest said.
"There has been some disappointing data coming from China,
from U.S. labour markets, from German exports. There have been
some doubts about the strength of the recovery and some people
think there is now confirmation of that."
He pointed to a particularly strong decline in
export-related industries in Germany, such as the automotive
sector.
Long resilient to the euro zone crisis, Germany's economy
slowed in 2012 and output shrank by 0.6 percent in the final
quarter. But economists expect it to avoid recession and to have
returned to weak growth in the first three months of this year.
Still, weak data in recent weeks has raised fears that
Europe's powerhouse may be faltering. Imports and exports fell
sharply in February, and industrial output has been lacklustre.
A significant slowdown in Germany could be a headache for
conservative Angela Merkel who hopes to clinch a third term as
chancellor in an election in September.
"The chickens are coming home to roost for economic
confidence in Germany," said David Brown of New View Economics.
"The problems are starting to pile up for business, with the
debt crisis in Cyprus, euro zone recession and slowdown in China
all taking a greater toll on sentiment," he said, adding
confidence that German businesss could shrug off downside risks
was looking increasingly misplaced.
In addition, worries about the euro zone crisis have
resurfaced with the focus on Portugal, which is having to
rethink some austerity policies after a constitutional court
ruling and Cyprus, which is being bailed out after a messy
debate over how hard to hit depositors in its banks. Italy also
faces political uncertainty after an inconclusive election
result.
In what appeared to be a dig at the German government, Fuest
also said one underestimated risk factor was the debate about a
banking union in Europe.
"These decisions are routinely postponed," Fuest said.
"These decisions do raise some doubts about the ability of the
periphery countries to address the weakness of their financial
sectors."
Germany, backed by allies like Austria, has called for a
change in EU treaties to allow for a so-called banking union,
raising questions about how fast it can be implemented.
The ZEW index was based on a survey of 243 analysts and
investors conducted between April 2 and 15, ZEW said. The
institute said the indicator was hovering at its third highest
mark in the last two years, despite the April decline.