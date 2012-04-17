* Main ZEW reading 23.4, up from 22.3 in March, beating
forecast for a fall
* Current conditions index 40.7 from 37.6 in March, also
beating forecast
* Most experts expect positive economic developments in next
six months
By Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones
MANNHEIM, Germany, April 17 German analyst and
investor confidence rose unexpectedly in April to its highest
level since June 2010, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting
Europe's biggest economy may be recovering from a weak spell.
The main reading from the ZEW think tank's monthly poll of
economic sentiment rose to 23.4 from 22.3 in March, beating a
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a fall to
20.0.
"Both the ZEW and the Ifo index have been on a non-stop
upward trend since the end of last year," said economist Carsten
Brzeski at ING.
Despite "higher oil prices, new market turmoil and a return
of sovereign debt woes, it looks as if - at least in the eyes of
financial analysts - nothing can stop the German economy."
The euro rose to a fresh session high against the dollar and
European stocks extended gains on the reading, which counters
recent weak industrial and manufacturing data.
In February, industrial output fell more than expected
thanks to a cold snap and the manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) also contracted last month, reviving concerns the
German economy may dip into recession.
A separate gauge of current conditions by the Mannheim-based
ZEW also rose to 40.7 from 37.6 in March, beating a forecast of
35.3, and experts generally expect further positive developments
in the economy during the next six months, the ZEW institute
said.
The index was based on a survey of 275 analysts and
investors and conducted between April 2 and April 16, ZEW said.
BETTER GLOBAL OUTLOOK
"Part of the further increase (in the ZEW index) is due to
an improvement of the global macro situation and outlook, as
analysts became more optimistic for the UK and Japan, while
remaining optimistic if unchanged for the U.S.," said Christian
Schulz at Berenberg Bank.
Trade with countries outside the euro zone drove German
exports higher for the second month running in February, defying
predictions of a fall.
Germany's economy bounced back from the 2008/09 financial
crisis, but shrank by 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2011
on weak exports, as debt stifled growth in its key euro zone
trading partners.
The economy seemed to pick up in the first months of 2012
and economists expect it to remain stable in the first quarter
of 2012, avoiding the second consecutive quarter of contraction
that would define a recession.
Germany's leading economic institutes, whose forecasts
inform the government's own economic outlook, will publish their
twice-yearly report on the economy this week.
But economists warn that risks remain to Germany's economic
stability from the euro zone's relentless debt troubles.
Spanish and Italian bond yields have climbed in recent weeks
as the impact of the European Central Bank's massive liquidity
injections wanes and markets refocus on their weak banks and
difficulties in pushing through reforms to spur economic growth.
The closely watched Ifo index, due to be published on
Friday, is expected to show a fall in business sentiment, after
rising for five months in a row.
"The economy avoided falling off the cliff but, at the same
time, the stabilisation since the beginning of the year turned
out to be weak. In fact, the German economy is still flirting
with recession," Brzeski said.
"Today's ZEW index is good news but it should be taken with
a pinch of salt."