By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen

MANNHEIM, Germany, May 14 German analyst and investor sentiment edged up in May after dropping sharply in the previous month, suggesting the euro zone's largest economy is overcoming concerns over a flare-up in the bloc's debt crisis and is back on track to a timid recovery.

Economists said the rise was considerably weaker than they had expected, probably due to the currency bloc's weak economy weighing on morale, but it still pointed in the right direction.

The Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its monthly poll of economic sentiment rose to 36.4 points from 36.3 in April. It undershot the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 30 economists for a reading of 38.3 but the gain was a significant improvement on last month's steep fall from 48.5.

"Recovery will set in in the spring and then continue," said ZEW economist Marcus Kappler. "The conditions for Germany to enter recovery are very good ... Global conditions are good."

The ZEW figures chimed with recent upbeat data showing exports, industrial orders and output all rising in March.

Lothar Hessler, an analyst at HSBC Trinkaus, said that data and the news of the European Central Bank cutting interest rates had led him to expect a better result for ZEW.

"The data nevertheless point to a stabilisation of the German economy. It is growing again," he said. "But the euro zone is still in a recessionary phase. That in turn dampens the upswing here."

The German economy grew strongly during the early years of the euro zone crisis but it lost momentum last year, with weakness in foreign trade and a lack of investments driving it to a 0.6 percent contraction in the fourth quarter.

Most economists expect it to skirt a recession by growing moderately in the first three months of this year. Data on gross domestic product is due to be released on Wednesday and is expected to show GDP up 0.3 percent.

The economy has not yet featured prominently in Germany's election campaign but if it worsens significantly it could become a headache for Chancellor Angela Merkel as she seeks a third term in office in September.

The ZEW data showed a separate gauge of current conditions dropping to 8.9 this month from 9.2 in April, well below the 10.0 consensus forecast.

The indices were based on a survey of 251 analysts and investors conducted between April 29 and May 13, ZEW said.