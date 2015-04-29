BERLIN, April 29 Consumer prices in the German states of Berlin and Brandenburg in April fell 0.1 percent month-on-month and rose 0.1 percent year-on-year, the states' joint statistics office said on Wednesday. Preliminary pan-German consumer price data are due at 1200 GMT. The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its April consumer price data: Percentage change Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Index Overall price index -0.1 +0.1 107.8 Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks +0.8 +0.9 113.8 Alcoholic drinks and tobacco +0.3 +1.9 112.7 Clothing and shoes +0.7 -1.2 104.1 Rents, water, electricity, gas +0.1 unch 111.2 and other fuels Health and personal care items -0.4 +0.5 101.5 Transport +0.3 -2.0 105.6 Communications -0.1 -1.2 91.5 Entertainment, leisure -2.5 +0.1 103.1 Education unch +1.8 97.2 Lodgings and catering +1.1 +1.7 109.1 Other goods and services unch +1.1 110.1 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)