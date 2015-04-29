BERLIN, April 29 Consumer prices in the German
states of Berlin and Brandenburg in April fell 0.1 percent
month-on-month and rose 0.1 percent year-on-year, the states'
joint statistics office said on Wednesday.
Preliminary pan-German consumer price data are due at 1200
GMT. The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its
April consumer price data:
Percentage change
Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Index
Overall price index -0.1 +0.1 107.8
Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks +0.8 +0.9 113.8
Alcoholic drinks and tobacco +0.3 +1.9 112.7
Clothing and shoes +0.7 -1.2 104.1
Rents, water, electricity, gas +0.1 unch 111.2
and other fuels
Health and personal care items -0.4 +0.5 101.5
Transport +0.3 -2.0 105.6
Communications -0.1 -1.2 91.5
Entertainment, leisure -2.5 +0.1 103.1
Education unch +1.8 97.2
Lodgings and catering +1.1 +1.7 109.1
Other goods and services unch +1.1 110.1
