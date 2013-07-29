* Bafin not happy with some banks' results in shipping probe
FRANKFURT, July 29 Some German banks have not
done enough to tackle their exposure to the struggling shipping
industry, the country's financial regulator said on Monday,
signalling some lenders may need to make further provisions to
cover bad loans.
Bafin said on Monday German banks still needed to do more
work to clean up their balance sheets and that it was
particularly unhappy with results for some financial
institutions from a review of shipping loans.
It did not name any of the institutions, or detail its
concerns and potential remedies.
Bafin is due to hand over the supervision of financial
institutions to the European Central Bank and is keen that
German banks get their houses in order, with the central bank
due to assess lenders' assets before it takes on the new role.
German banks still have roughly 100 billion euros ($133
billion) of shipping loans on their books. Some of them are
among the world's largest ship financiers and two - HSH Nordbank
and Commerzbank - had to be bailed out during
the financial crisis.
The shipping industry has been hit hard by a faltering
global economy and also by overcapacity as a result of new ships
ordered during the pre-crisis boom now coming on to the market.
According to a source familiar with the Bafin probe,
discussions are still ongoing with some lenders whether
writedowns on non-performing loan portfolios are sufficient.
Commerzbank earlier this month said it expects loan loss
provisions for its 19 billion euros in ship loans - about 4
billion of which are classified as non-performing - to remain
stable in 2013 at high levels.
HSH, which has a shipping exposure of 27 billion euros, last
year raised loan loss provisions by about 70 percent to 1.2
billion, while provisions at peer NordLB - which has
18 billion euros in ship loans on its books - tripled to 598
million euros.
A speedy rebound of the sector is regarded as unlikely. "We
see a bottoming out in 2013 and predict a slight recovery in
charter rates in 2014," Wolfgang Driese, CEO of DVB Bank
, a German bank specialising in ship finance, told
Reuters last month.
Separately, Bafin said German banks and insurers have 18.5
billion euros of exposure to municipalities and other communal
organisations in the United States.
German lenders' financial ties to U.S. municipalities have
been declining with the volume of loans down 23 percent in the
three years through March 2013.
The regulator has scrutinised exposure of German banks and
insurers after the U.S. city of Detroit said last month it would
default on some of its debt.
