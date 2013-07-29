FRANKFURT, July 29 German banks and insurers have 18.5 billion euros ($24.5 billion) worth of exposure to municipalities and other communal organisations in the United States, according to German financial regulator BaFin.

German lenders' financial ties to U.S. municipalities have been declining with the volume of loans down 23 percent in the three years through March 2013, BaFin documents, obtained by Reuters, showed.

The regulator has scrutinized exposure of German banks and insurers after the U.S. city of Detroit said last month it would default on some of its debt.

Detroit has struggled for decades with companies moving or closing, rampant crime, shrinking population and political corruption. The city's revenue failed to keep pace with spending, leading to years of budget deficits and a dependence on borrowing to stay afloat.

Detroit has more than $18 billion of debt and unfunded liabilities. That includes $5.7 billion in liabilities for healthcare and other retiree benefits and a $3.5 billion pension liability. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Andreas Cremer; editing by Keiron Henderson)