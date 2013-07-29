FRANKFURT, July 29 German banks and insurers
have 18.5 billion euros ($24.5 billion) worth of exposure to
municipalities and other communal organisations in the United
States, according to German financial regulator BaFin.
German lenders' financial ties to U.S. municipalities have
been declining with the volume of loans down 23 percent in the
three years through March 2013, BaFin documents, obtained by
Reuters, showed.
The regulator has scrutinized exposure of German banks and
insurers after the U.S. city of Detroit said last month it would
default on some of its debt.
Detroit has struggled for decades with companies moving or
closing, rampant crime, shrinking population and political
corruption. The city's revenue failed to keep pace with
spending, leading to years of budget deficits and a dependence
on borrowing to stay afloat.
Detroit has more than $18 billion of debt and unfunded
liabilities. That includes $5.7 billion in liabilities for
healthcare and other retiree benefits and a $3.5 billion pension
liability.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
