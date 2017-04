Uli Hoeness, resigned president and chairman of Bayern Munich, walks outside his house in the Bavarian town of Bad Wiessee, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH Munich state prosecutors said on Monday they would not seek an appeal against the 3-1/2 year jail sentence against Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness for tax evasion.

Hoeness, who was convicted last Thursday, said on Friday he would accept the prison term for evading 27 million euros in taxes and resigned as president and chairman of Bayern Munich, the club he made into one of the world's most successful football dynasties.

