MUNICH, March 4 Europe's biggest car market
Germany continued its decline in February, German import car
brand association VDIK said on Monday.
New registrations in February were down more than 10 percent
at about 200,000 vehicles, VDIK said. February's figure brings
the total over the first two months of the year to 392,000
vehicles, down 9.8 percent year on year.
The euro zone debt crisis has hit car makers hard as
consumers worried about their jobs and government austerity
measures rein in their spending.
Among continental Europe's leading auto markets, Germany
posted the smallest fall last year, selling 3.1 million vehicles
for a 2.9 percent decline.
