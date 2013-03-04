MUNICH, March 4 Europe's biggest car market Germany continued its decline in February, German import car brand association VDIK said on Monday.

New registrations in February were down more than 10 percent at about 200,000 vehicles, VDIK said. February's figure brings the total over the first two months of the year to 392,000 vehicles, down 9.8 percent year on year.

The euro zone debt crisis has hit car makers hard as consumers worried about their jobs and government austerity measures rein in their spending.

Among continental Europe's leading auto markets, Germany posted the smallest fall last year, selling 3.1 million vehicles for a 2.9 percent decline. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Editing by David Goodman)