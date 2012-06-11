BERLIN, June 11 Spain is more likely to tap the
euro zone's new permanent bailout facility, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), than the current vehicle, the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a spokesman for
the German Finance Ministry said.
The 17-nation euro zone agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up
to 100 billion euros for its bank rescue fund in an attempt to
reassure investors and erect a new firewall in the currency
bloc's sovereign debt crisis.
But it remains unclear exactly how much help Spain will seek
and whether the loans will come from the temporary EFSF or from
the ESM, which is due to come into effect on July 1.
"The ESM is a more likely option than the EFSF... The ESM is
in almost every regard more effective than the EFSF," spokesman
Martin Kotthaus told a regular news conference.
German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told the same
news conference the timing of Spain's formal application for
assistance would determine whether the funds came from the EFSF
or from the ESM.