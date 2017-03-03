BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
FRANKFURT, March 3 German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer appointed Christian Fischer, currently president of performance chemicals at BASF, as its new chief executive.
Fischer, 53, will take over on Sept. 1 from Uwe Roehrhoff, 54, who announced in November that he would not be available for personal reasons to serve on the management board beyond his current appointment, Gerresheimer said on Friday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.