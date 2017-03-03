FRANKFURT, March 3 German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer appointed Christian Fischer, currently president of performance chemicals at BASF, as its new chief executive.

Fischer, 53, will take over on Sept. 1 from Uwe Roehrhoff, 54, who announced in November that he would not be available for personal reasons to serve on the management board beyond his current appointment, Gerresheimer said on Friday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)