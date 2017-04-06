FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer on Thursday said its major pharmaceutical customers had been more cautious in placing orders due to uncertainty over the new U.S. administration's policies.

Revenues at its business division that makes glass bottles and vials for drugs fell 2.9 percent in its fiscal first quarter through the end of February as sales in North America slipped, it said.

Overall revenues were down more than 5 percent at 302.8 million euros ($323.1 million), missing analyst consensus of 307 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The group stuck with full-year guidance for revenues at the lower end of a range from 1.405 billion to 1.455 billion euros. Analysts on average see 2017 revenues of 1.43 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)