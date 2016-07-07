CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
FRANKFURT, July 7 German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer reported a 17.5 percent jump in second-quarter core profit as a turnaround continued and its integration of U.S. plastic vial maker Centor was going well.
Organic sales growth was flat compared with 4.4 percent in the first quarter, as its pharmaceutical primary packaging and device businesses, both in North America and in Europe, offset a decline in emerging markets.
Gerresheimer has run into problems in recent years including increased regulatory requirements for its big pharma customers in the United States - the world's biggest drugs market - destocking of inventories and an unscheduled furnace repair.
On Thursday, it reported that core profit margin grew to 22.8 percent in the quarter, and reiterated its full-year targets for sales of around 1.5 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of around 320 million euros at constant currencies. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Sunil Nair)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.