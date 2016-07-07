FRANKFURT, July 7 German drugs-packaging firm Gerresheimer expects a significant rise in the second half for development services and tools at its Plastics and Devices division, which held back sales growth in the second quarter, its chief executive said.

Organic revenue at Plastics and Devices fell 2.2 percent in the quarter, slowing overall organic growth to zero from 4.4 percent last quarter, which Gerresheimer said was mainly due to low-margin tooling revenues and emerging markets.

"We expect to at least match last year's level this year as a whole, with a significant rise in H2," Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff told reporters on a conference call, referring to the tooling part of the division.

"For Plastics and Devices products we expect a significant rise this year."

The Plastics and Devices division makes products for the administration of medicines such as insulin pens and syringes, as well as lancets, test systems and pharmaceutical containers. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Anneli Palmen; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)