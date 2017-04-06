FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging maker
Gerresheimer expects confusion over U.S. healthcare
policy to continue to be a drag on revenues this quarter, with a
normalisation coming in the second half of the year, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Gerresheimer earlier said it expected full-year sales at the
lower end of its guidance range as major customers waited to see
what measures new U.S. President Donald Trump might impose,
sending its shares down 5.7 percent by 0827 GMT.
"The effects are mainly temporary, but in primary packaging
in America we may not recover over the course of the year," CEO
Uwe Roehrhoff told journalists on a conference call, adding that
the effect on full-year profit should be "manageable".
